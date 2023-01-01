Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AIRT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.21. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

