Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,765 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 95,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,820,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,926,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211,900. The company has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

