Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.