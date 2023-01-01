Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

