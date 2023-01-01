Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 43,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,426. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.