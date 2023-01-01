Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 43,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,426. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.98%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
