Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 43,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,426. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.