Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 193,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,631. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

