AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.