Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lifted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 204,716.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

