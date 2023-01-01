Amgen (AMG) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.84 million and $11,947.01 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11628079 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,277.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

