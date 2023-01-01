AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 41,182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,998 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
