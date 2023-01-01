AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 41,182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,998 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Adobe

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

