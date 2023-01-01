AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

NYSE MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

