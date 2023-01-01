AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

AQUA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

