AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

