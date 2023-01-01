AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 200,170 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,170 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.14% of PowerSchool worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.18 million. Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

