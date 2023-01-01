AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,318 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.19 and its 200 day moving average is $262.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

