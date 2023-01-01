AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 25,658 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Envestnet worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

