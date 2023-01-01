AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 73,570 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,570 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

