AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 978 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.