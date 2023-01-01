Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

APH stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

