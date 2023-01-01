Ampleforth Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $43.29 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00017330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $43.29 million and $2.15 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

