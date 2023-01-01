Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $34.78

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.13 on Friday. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

