Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $58.53

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.