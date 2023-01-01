Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $58.53

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.