Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $37.21

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 618.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 125.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

