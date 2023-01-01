Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,159,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

