Analyzing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get InMode alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 8.31 $164.97 million $2.07 17.25 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 182.25 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InMode and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 40.93% 39.52% 34.40% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07%

Volatility and Risk

InMode has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.