Analyzing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29% Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upstart and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 339.81%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

This table compares Upstart and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 1.28 $135.44 million ($0.10) -132.20 Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.43 $21.29 million $3.70 12.59

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Upstart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

