Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 391.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth $209,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 16.7% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Stock Up 1.4 %

ANGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 218,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 81.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

