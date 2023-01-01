Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.68 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $148.96 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01526004 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $21,051,427.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.