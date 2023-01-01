AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

Shares of APCX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,215. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.27.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless and/or contactless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, wireless payments, and others.

