Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 2.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.