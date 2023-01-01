Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $236,665.80 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

