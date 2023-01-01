Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $13,037,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $740,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.5% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 1,318,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

