ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 19,036,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,632,904. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.