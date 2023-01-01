Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,606.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ASHTY. Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.19) to GBX 6,000 ($72.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.29) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

