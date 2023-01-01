Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARZGY. Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARZGY opened at $8.88 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

