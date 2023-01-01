Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Stock Performance

About Atento

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 44,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,400. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

