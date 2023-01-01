Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 159,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,284. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.