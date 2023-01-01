Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.