Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 135,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

