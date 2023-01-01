Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

