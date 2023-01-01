Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after buying an additional 919,378 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

