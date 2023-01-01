Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

