Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 46.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 201.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 260,018 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Price Performance

About Autohome

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,853. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

