Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

