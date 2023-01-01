Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $10.81 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00065355 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $79.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007542 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

