Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $10.81 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00065355 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $79.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056607 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023840 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007542 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
