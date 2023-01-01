AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 438,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

