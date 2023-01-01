Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

