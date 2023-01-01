Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 6,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

