Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 502 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

