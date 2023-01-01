Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 743,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 466,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 181,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.